Coronavirus live updates: China reports 45 imported cases, Vice President Mike Pence tests negative

9:33 am: South Korea reports another 98 cases, 2 deaths

South Korea confirmed 98 more cases and two additional deaths as of Saturday. The country now has 8,897 confirmed cases and 104 deaths, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. — Christine Wang

9:25 am: China reports 46 more cases, 6 additional deaths

China's National Health Commission reported 46 new confirmed cases and six more deaths as of Saturday. That brings the country's total to 81,054 cases and 3,261 deaths. Of the new cases, China said 45 were imported. — Christine Wang

9:16 pm: Vice President Mike Pence tests negative

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have both tested negative for the coronavirus, the vice president's press secretary said.

The vice president said earlier Saturday he would be tested for the coronavirus after a member of his office tested positive. The staff member's positive diagnosis was announced Friday. — Kevin Stankiewicz

6:00 pm: Cases top 300,000 worldwide as US becomes one of worst hit countries

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, has crossed 300,000 as the disease continues to spread around the world, with the situation in the U.S., Italy and Spain deteriorating even as the pandemic has stabilized in China, where the virus first emerged. At least 303,180 people have tested positive for the virus worldwide as of Saturday at 5:13 pm ET, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of cases in the U.S. has surged to at least 24,148, making it one of the worst hit countries in the world. Only China, Italy and Spain are harder hit than the U.S. — Spencer Kimball, Emma Newburger

