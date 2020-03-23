From 'huge blow' to 'relatively limited': Analysts weigh in on the potential impact of delaying Tokyo Olympics

A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks past a banner promoting the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games outside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building on February 26, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

Questions over whether to postpone or cancel this year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo have swirled in recent weeks as authorities around the world scramble to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

While some analysts say that it could be "a huge blow" to the Japan economy, others say the impact may be "modest."

Japan has been under pressure to either cancel or delay the games, set to take place in Tokyo from Jul. 24. Both Japan and the International Olympic Committee have insisted that the Games will go on, and that cancellation of the high-profile sports event was not in the cards.

Fitch Solutions said in a report that the postponement or cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics Games could deal "a huge blow to Japan's economy and prestige."

"Although the Japanese government would not necessarily be viewed negatively for postponing or cancelling the games, it would rob Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe of a potential major national celebration in 2020 as he prepares to step down in September 2021," the analysts said in a note dated Mar. 17. "Conversely, maintaining the Olympic Games could upset a significant portion of the population who may fear a second wave of infection as Japan would welcome athletes, staff and tourists from around the world."

On the other hand, Oxford Economics' Stefan Angrick told CNBC in an email that "the additional economic impact of a decision not to hold the Games in 2020 is relatively limited."

"We think about it this way: The games raise economic activity by triggering construction in the years leading up to the event, and by boosting inbound tourism and associated consumption at the time the Games take place," Angrick said. "As construction is complete, that impact is already reflected in past GDP data and won't change."

The question then is how a postponement would impact inbound tourism and consumption, he said.

"In a hypothetical scenario without the coronavirus pandemic, such a step would have a significant impact," Angrick said. "But considering the situation we're in, with tourism coming to a virtual standstill and consumption set to decline, the additional impact of postponing the Olympics is fairly modest."