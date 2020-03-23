Australia and South Korea stocks drop more than 5% as coronavirus uncertainty continues to roil markets

Stocks in Asia Pacific saw significant declines in Monday morning trade as fears over the economic impact of the global coronavirus outbreak continue to weigh heavily on investor sentiment.

South Korea stocks were among the biggest losers among major regional markets, with the Kospi falling 5.59% in early trade.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dropped 5.73% in morning trade as the sectors mostly fell. The heavily weighted financial subindex dived more than 7%, with shares of the country's so-called Big Four banks all selling off steeply: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fell 7.49%, Commonwealth Bank of Australia dropped 6.68%, Westpac declined 8.81% while National Australia Bank slipped 8.75%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan bucked the overall trend regionally as it edged 0.6% higher, while the Topix index also added 0.1%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index fell 1.72%.

"The economic costs of the COVID-19 outbreak are beginning to reveal themselves," Richard Yetsenga, chief economist at ANZ, wrote in a note. "We have substantially revised our G3 growth forecasts lower, with the US likely to record its weakest performance since 1946."

The global coronavirus outbreak continues to spread rapidly across the world, with the number of infected now over 294,000 and more than 12,900 lives taken, according to data from the World Health Organization.