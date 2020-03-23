Global economic hit from coronavirus will be felt 'for a long time to come,' OECD warns

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will be felt far beyond the immediate impact of the virus, the OECD's secretary general told CNBC Monday.

"What you have is an economic effect now that, very clearly, is going to be prolonged beyond the period of the pandemic," Angel Gurria told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"We'll hopefully get rid of the pandemic in the next two or three months and then the question is how many unemployed (will there be), how many small and medium-sized enterprises will be in a very, very severe situation if not disappeared by that time," he added.

"Life, and economic activity, is not going to be normalized any time soon," he said. "We're going to have the impact of this crisis for a long time to come."

Gurria said the effort to rebuild the global economy after the coronavirus outbreak is contained would be one of "enormous dimensions." So far, over 349,000 people worldwide have contracted the virus and over 15,000 people have died, according to the latest data collated by Johns Hopkins University.