David Tepper says he's buying some tech stocks, but market may have 10% to 15% more to fall

Billionaire investor David Tepper said he is "nibbling" at some stocks, particularly in the tech sector, as the broader market tumbles amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, he noted the relentless selling may have further to go.

"I'm nibbling right now, for what it's worth," Tepper, the founder of Appaloosa Management, told CNBC's Scott Wapner on "Halftime Report." Tepper noted he is cautiously adding to his positions in tech giants such as Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet and Alibaba as well as chipmaker Micron Technology. "Things look really interesting for the long term."

To be sure, Tepper added the broader market could fall another 10% to 15% as investors grapple with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic blow.

"If you're levered, I wouldn't be levered," Tepper said. "The market could go down more. On the other hand

His comments come as Wall Street awaited for a fiscal stimulus plan from U.S. lawmakers.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.