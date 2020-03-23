Pressure is rising to postpone the Olympics

There is mounting pressure to postpone the Olympics for the first time in their 124-year history.
On Sunday, leaders from Canada and Australia announced they made the difficult decision to not send their teams to Tokyo this summer. Monday, leaders from other countries are also speaking out in support of postponing the games.
Billions of dollars are at stake. Japan has pumped at least $12 billion of investment into the games, not to mention the losses that would be incurred by sponsors, broadcasters and others. Rescheduling would also be logistically complicated, as organizers would have to make sure the new dates didn't conflict with other major events.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Olympics' governing body, provided an update to its athletes and the public on Sunday, announcing they are stepping up scenario-planning and will have a decision on the games within the next four weeks.
"On the one hand, there are significant improvements in Japan...on the other hand there are a dramatic increase in cases and new outbreaks of COVID_19 in different countries on different continents," the group said.
Sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC that pressure is mounting and we could see a decision even sooner. One person told CNBC that postponing the games is the most likely scenario, as opposed to an Olympics without spectators which would "drain excitement" from the Games.
One IOC member, Dick Pound, told USA Today on Monday afternoon that the games would be postponed, but the IOC has not made an official announcement yet.
In a letter to Olympic athletes on Sunday, IOC Chair Thomas Bach ruled out cancelling the Olympics. "Cancellation would not solve any problem and would help nobody. Therefore it is not on our agenda."
The Olympics has only been canceled three times: In 1916, as World War I started, and in 1940 and 1944 during World War II.
On Sunday, Canada became the first major country to speak out and withdraw its athletes from Tokyo in 2020 due to COVID-19 risks.
"While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community" they said in a statement.
Team Australia says the stress has been difficult on their athletes, they told their team to prepare for Tokyo in 2021.
"Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparing, but the stress and uncertainty have been extremely challenging for them," said Australia's Olympics Chef de Mission, Ian Chesterman.
Other countries have begun to follow suit. "My clear advice to the board (of the Norwegian Olympics committee) is that you should ask not to send any athletes to the Paralympics or Olympics in Tokyo 2020 in light of the serious situation," Norway's Olympic Committee president Berit Kjoell told reporters on Monday.
Austria's sports minister is also urging postponement.
"The closure of sports and training facilities in many (but not all) countries has already raised doubts about the equal opportunities for participants in the 2020 Summer Games," Werner Kogler, who is also Austria's Vice-Chancellor, said in a statement.
Britain is expected to follow suit shortly according to BBC.
With more than 300,000 cases worldwide, the World Health Organization says they have confidence the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee would not proceed with any Games if it were to be dangers to athletes and spectators.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke out about the the possibility of postponement for the first time on Monday. Abe says if holding the games in their complete form became impossible, "we may have to consider postponing the Games, given the Olympic principle of putting the health of athletes first," he said.
Even the athletes are speaking out.
"We have heard from hundreds of athletes and today we are calling on both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to place athlete safety and welfare first by postponing the Games until the COVID-19 global pandemic is under control," Global Athlete, a worldwide athletes group said in a statement.
Team USA leadership says they continue to support the IOC but acknowledges "our athlete community continues to face enormous ambiguity surrounding the 2020 Games in Tokyo."
The USOPC concluded that it's their recommendation is for athletes to prioritize health and wellness over all else.
"At the same time we are eager to continue to explore alternatives to ensure all athletes have a robust and fulfilling Olympic and Paralympic experience, regardless of when that can safely occur," they said in a statement.