Pressure is rising to postpone the Olympics

People wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, are seen next to the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo, Japan, February 26, 2020.

There is mounting pressure to postpone the Olympics for the first time in their 124-year history.

On Sunday, leaders from Canada and Australia announced they made the difficult decision to not send their teams to Tokyo this summer. Monday, leaders from other countries are also speaking out in support of postponing the games.

Billions of dollars are at stake. Japan has pumped at least $12 billion of investment into the games, not to mention the losses that would be incurred by sponsors, broadcasters and others. Rescheduling would also be logistically complicated, as organizers would have to make sure the new dates didn't conflict with other major events.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Olympics' governing body, provided an update to its athletes and the public on Sunday, announcing they are stepping up scenario-planning and will have a decision on the games within the next four weeks.

"On the one hand, there are significant improvements in Japan...on the other hand there are a dramatic increase in cases and new outbreaks of COVID_19 in different countries on different continents," the group said.

Sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC that pressure is mounting and we could see a decision even sooner. One person told CNBC that postponing the games is the most likely scenario, as opposed to an Olympics without spectators which would "drain excitement" from the Games.

One IOC member, Dick Pound, told USA Today on Monday afternoon that the games would be postponed, but the IOC has not made an official announcement yet.

In a letter to Olympic athletes on Sunday, IOC Chair Thomas Bach ruled out cancelling the Olympics. "Cancellation would not solve any problem and would help nobody. Therefore it is not on our agenda."

The Olympics has only been canceled three times: In 1916, as World War I started, and in 1940 and 1944 during World War II.