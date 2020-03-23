Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Zoom Video, Fiat Chrysler, Twitter and more

Zoom founder Eric Yuan poses with members of his company in front of the Nasdaq building in New York as the screen shows the logo of the video-conferencing software company Zoom after the opening bell ceremony on April 18, 2019.

Twitter — The social media company's stock whipsawed in extended trading after Twitter announced that it was withdrawing its revenue and operating income guidance for the first quarter because of the coronavirus. Though the outbreak is still evolving, the company expects first-quarter revenue to be down slightly on a year-over-year basis. It also anticipates incurring a GAAP operating loss in the first quarter.

"Twitter's purpose is to serve the public conversation, and in these trying times our work has never been more critical," CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement. "We're seeing a meaningful increase in people using Twitter, and our teams are demonstrating incredible resilience adapting to this unprecedented environment."

Uber — The ride-sharing company's stock dipped and then rose after the closing bell. Uber named Bob Eckert to its board Monday, according to an SEC filing. Eckert is currently an operating partner at private equity firm FFL Partners. He previously served as the chairman and CEO of Mattel and as the president and CEO of Kraft Foods.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also asked President Donald Trump on Monday to provide aid to gig workers whose income may have shrunk because of the coronavirus outbreak. "I respectfully and urgently request that the economic stimulus you are considering, along with any other future legislative measures in response to COVID-19, include protections and benefits for independent workers, not just employees," Khosrowshahi wrote in a letter dated Monday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles — Shares of the automaker were down 1% in extended trading after the company announced that it would begin manufacturing and donating more than 1 million protective face masks per month to help combat the coronavirus. Production of the masks will begin in the coming weeks with initial distribution planned for the U.S., Canada and Mexico, according to a company statement. The masks will be sent to police, EMTs and firefighters, as well as health-care workers. "Protecting our first responders and health-care workers has never been more important," said FCA CEO Mike Manley.

Zoom Video Communication — The video conferencing company saw shares rise almost 2% after the market closed. Earlier today, the company's stock rose 22% as investors went for stocks that could see positive developments as more people work from home because of the coronavirus. The stock was trading at more than double the price that it did at the end of January.