Tech lenders push for a piece of the coronavirus, small-business bailout

Tech-focused lenders are lobbying to be part of a government stimulus plan for businesses hurting from the coronavirus slowdown.

Financial Innovation Now — an industry group representing Square, PayPal, Intuit, Stripe and other non-bank finance companies — sent a letter to Congress on Friday asking that their members be included in any emergency U.S. government funding.

"Small businesses are not well served by traditional financial institutions, nor will existing federal small business loan programs deliver funds soon enough," the letter reads. "Any federal small business loan program must leverage digital advances in the marketplace to ensure that stimulus can reach those business most in need."

Lawmakers have been working on a stimulus bill to mitigate potentially disastrous impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. The bill would include small business loans, managed through the U.S. Small Business Administration. It failed in a key Senate procedural vote Sunday evening.

Fintech companies argue their tech-focused underwriting approach could get relief funds into the hands of small businesses faster than commercial banks.

"Everyone's heart is in the right place but folks in Washington are a little too disconnected from how small businesses actually work," Sam Taussig, head of global policy at fintech lending firm Kabbage, told CNBC in a phone interview. "There's risk that these businesses won't be able to withstand a prolonged shutdown — they simply can't wait."

Timing is key for small businesses. Half of all them hold a cash buffer of less than one month, and a quarter of small businesses have fewer than 13 days of a cash in reserve, according to a 2016 JP Morgan Chase Institute survey of small businesses.

Fintech firms are touting an automated underwriting process that takes a matter of days. Other SBA, loans can take as long as 90 days, according to Kabbage's Taussig. He said the firm had been working with the SBA and Treasury to make sure they can inject working capital into these small businesses, and "prevent them from having to go out of business" as Americans self-quarantine.

Although they aren't banks, Kabbage, Square, PayPal and Stripe have become lenders of choice for many small businesses that use other payments products from the companies. These companies have access to transaction histories of sellers on their platform and often use that merchant's sales data instead of a credit score – an advantage over some U.S. banks. Square's bank charter license application was approved by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. last week and is expected to go into effect in 2021. But for now, other tech companies mostly partner with banks since they don't have licenses to take customer deposits on their own.