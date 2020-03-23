Watch the full interview with David Tepper on when stocks will bottom and what he's buying now

Hedge fund manager David Tepper discusses his thoughts on the coronavirus crisis, from what needs to happen before the stock market can bottom to the certain stocks he's buying now.

In an interview with CNBC's Scott Wapner on "Halftime Report," the billionaire said that he would like to see the federal government compel companies to make medical equipment like ventilators to help shorten the amount of time parts of the economy will be shutdown due to the coronavirus.

Watch the full interview below: