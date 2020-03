A customer uses a automatic teller machine (ATM) outside a US Bancorp branch in San Francisco.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo said Tuesday there is value to be had for investors in bank stocks due to the market's steep, coronavirus-driven declines. He said four banks in particular stand out as attractive opportunities.

"I am amazed at how far the bank stocks have sold off," he told CNBC. "They are trading at their average level from the global financial crisis. Crazy."