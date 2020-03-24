Asia stocks set to rise as Fed ramps up stimulus measures

Stocks in Asia were set to rise at the open on Tuesday as authorities ramped up stimulus measures to combat the economic impact of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 18,040 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 17,190. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 16,887.78.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia rose in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up more than 1%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve announced an open-ended asset purchase program on Monday. The central bank said the program will run in the "amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy."

"The Fed has committed to buying debt, not just government and residential mortgage backed securities but now for the first time commercial mortgages (paper backed by office buildings and the like)," Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

"Unlike during the post (global financial crisis) when there were quantitative limits on how much the Fed would buy each month, purchase amounts are now unlimited," Attrill said.

Meanwhile, Germany is set to unveil major stimulus measures as the death toll from the virus rises throughout Europe. Both the region and the U.S. have seen a dramatic increase in the number of infected in recent weeks.