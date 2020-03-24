Congress may let you skip this mandatory withdrawal from retirement accounts

Congress may permit retirees to skip required minimum distributions from their retirement savings.

The House coronavirus relief bill, which was released yesterday, contains a provision that waives for 2020 the required minimum distributions from individual retirement accounts and workplace retirement plans.

A similar provision is in the latest version of the Senate bill.

"For people with a retirement account and who don't need the money right now, it's helpful," said Garrett Watson, senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation. "It's interesting that this showed up in both versions; it shows some consensus."

The House's proposed legislation contains a range of additional relief measures, including permitting coronavirus-related withdrawals from retirement accounts and enhancing the earned income tax credit.

Historically, savers who are aged 70½ have had to take mandatory withdrawals from their retirement accounts every year. The distributions are required from each 401(k) account you hold, as well as any traditional IRAs you have.