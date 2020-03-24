Europe unable to reach deal on new coronavirus aid as long-held tensions resurface

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MAY 24: French Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire (L) is talking with the Dutch Minister of Finance, Wopke Hoekstra (R) prior an Eurogroup Ministers meeting in the Europa, the European Union Council headquarter, on May 24, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium.

Euro zone finance ministers are not expected to agree on additional funding to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus when they meet Tuesday evening, two sources told CNBC.

The 19 members of the euro zone are some of the hardest hit nations by the virus that emerged in China in late 2019.

Italy, France, Germany, Spain and Belgium are some of the euro countries in lockdown due to the outbreak. This has meant that most people are working from home and that non-essential retail and social activities are prohibited — raising new economic challenges.

"I very much doubt that anything will be decided tonight," an EU official, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks, told CNBC Tuesday.

A second EU official, who also did not want to be named due to being close to the talks, told CNBC that "a final deal would never happen today."

Euro zone countries have individually announced fiscal stimulus to shield their economies from the virus' impact. Jointly, the 27 European countries agreed to have a 37 billion-euro ($40 billion) investment initiative to help businesses in this crisis.