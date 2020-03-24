European markets set to rebound amid positive global reaction to Fed stimulus

European markets are set to rebound at the open Tuesday as investors react positively to the U.S. Federal Reserve's announced open-ended asset purchase program on Monday, as well as other measures to keep the market functioning.

London's FTSE index is expected to open 145 points higher at 5,109, Germany's DAX to open 252 points higher at 8,973, France's CAC index is seen 119 points higher at 4,013 and Italy's FTSE MIB is expected to open 453 points higher at 15,714, according to IG.

Global stock markets are being boosted by the Fed's pledge Monday that it will run an open-ended asset purchase program amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

The central bank said the program will run in the "amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy."

The pledge is a new chapter in the Fed's "money printing" as it commits to keep expanding its balance sheet as necessary, rather than a commitment to a set amount.

Shares in Asia jumped in Tuesday afternoon trade in reaction to the Fed, with shares in Japan and South Korea leading gains among the region's major markets.

International focus remains on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization warned Monday that the pandemic is picking up pace.

"It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach 100,000 cases, 11 days for second 100,000 cases, and just four days for the third 100,000 cases," the WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing from the organization's Geneva headquarters.

There are now over 350,000 confirmed cases of the virus globally, and the virus has caused over 15,000 deaths.

In Europe Tuesday, the Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers will meet via videoconference to discuss the region's response to the coronavirus. The meeting is due at 1830 CET.

On the data front, the euro zone releases flash purchasing manager's index (PMI) data for services and manufacturing for March.

- CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.