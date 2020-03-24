Gov. Cuomo says New York needs ventilators now, help from GM and Ford 'does us no good'

General Motors and Ford won't be able to build ventilators fast enough to help New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The companies are looking at ways to use their factories to build ventilators. Ford announced plans Tuesday to partner with 3M and GE Healthcare to begin producing face masks and ventilators to help fill potential shortages, such as the one facing New York state. GM said Friday that it's working with Ventec Life Systems to manufacture ventilators.

The state has about 3,000 to 4,000 ventilators on hand and has purchased about 7,000 more, but it needs a minimum of 30,000 additional ventilators within the next two weeks, when the outbreak is expected to peak, Cuomo said. Even if GM and Ford can repurpose their auto factories to build ventilators, Cuomo said, they won't arrive in time: "It does us no good if they start to create a ventilator in three weeks, or four weeks, or five weeks. We're looking at an apex of 14 days."

He said the state is now projecting it will need more hospital beds a lot sooner than thought, estimating it will need 140,000 hospital beds to treat coronavirus patients in as little as 14 to 21 days. The state, which currently has just 53,000 hospital beds, previously said it would need 110,000 beds for COVID-19 patients by early to mid-May.