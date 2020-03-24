Instagram has a new way for people isolated by coronavirus to connect: sharing posts via video chat

Facebook's Instagram on Tuesday announced a feature that lets users browse the app with friends over video chat as a way to keep people connected during orders to stay isolated to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The feature is called Co-Watching, and it allows users in direct-message conversations to check out saved, liked and suggested photos and videos together while video chatting.
The new feature is part of a broader effort by Instagram and Facebook to support users and their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the biggest role Facebook can play is encouraging people to take social distancing orders seriously.
Along with Co-Watching, Instagram also announced plans to expand the amount of educational resources the app shows in its search results, ramp up the removal of COVID-19 content unless it is posted by a credible health organization, and roll out sticker features that promote accurate information and allow users to donate to relevant nonprofits.
"We will continue to prioritize safety, connecting people with accurate information, and encouraging support as the COVID-19 outbreak evolves," the company said.
Facebook has been one of the most proactive companies in responding to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The company has been quick to ban ads for medical face masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and COVID-19 test kits that could lead to scams or price gouging. With employees, Facebook has offered a variety of support, including giving up to one month of paid leave to any workers who need to care for a sick relative.