Instagram has a new way for people isolated by coronavirus to connect: sharing posts via video chat

Facebook's Instagram on Tuesday announced a feature that lets users browse the app with friends over video chat as a way to keep people connected during orders to stay isolated to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The feature is called Co-Watching, and it allows users in direct-message conversations to check out saved, liked and suggested photos and videos together while video chatting.

The new feature is part of a broader effort by Instagram and Facebook to support users and their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the biggest role Facebook can play is encouraging people to take social distancing orders seriously.