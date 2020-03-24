DC closes nonessential businesses, joining growing list of states and cities tightening restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

Nearly empty roads are seen during the first workday of the statewide "Stay-at-Home" order in Chicago, Illinois, the United States on March 23, 2020.

More states are ordering residents to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis, as the COVID-19 outbreak worsens in the U.S.

A total of 13 states currently have orders to stay at home, including California, New York, Washington State and Illinois. Three states have advisories or instructions from their governors to remain at home. Four states have either cities or counties with stay-at-home orders.

The virus has now infected more than 46,450 people in the U.S., including at least 593 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. State officials across the country are closing non-essential businesses, limiting public gatherings and urging people to practice "social distancing" in order to keep the virus from spreading.

Governors are considering stay-at-home orders to be essential for saving lives and more states are expected to make announcements regarding new restrictions.

Here are the states that made announcements Tuesday. This list will be updated throughout the day.