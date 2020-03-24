Here are Credit Suisse's 'safe-haven' stock picks to protect against further coronavirus downside

A man wearing a face mask takes a selfie at the Charging Bull statue on March 23, 2020 near the New Stock Exchange in New York City.

Markets have historically "reacted most negatively" to unknown diseases, tending to plunge more during epidemics as compared to natural disasters such as earthquakes and storms, according to Credit Suisse.

Disease outbreaks have led to longer market declines and rebounds that are less sharp as compared with crises that are brought on by natural disasters, according to the investment bank, which studied crises in Asia Pacific going back to the year 2000.

The current coronavirus outbreak has been called a true "black swan" event, meaning an improbable and unforeseen event. It has roiled markets, including those across Asia Pacific, which have declined 10% to 12% from recent highs. Many have fallen into bear territory.

"Historically, the market has reacted most negatively to unknown diseases, given the uncertainty associated with them. This can be seen in the recent reaction to COVID-19, as well as the SARS outbreak in 2003," Credit Suisse said in a report released earlier this month.