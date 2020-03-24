SpaceX sends some workers home after employee and One Medical medic test positive for COVID-19

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) and Tesla Inc., speaks during an event at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

At least one employee and one outside health care provider at SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California, have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, sending some employees into quarantine, according to an internal memo seen by CNBC. At the facility, the company has taken other steps to try and protect nervous workers, including handing out protective gear and making hand sanitizer in-house, according to several current employees and family members who spoke to CNBC.

SpaceX is asking the employees it sent home to remain in quarantine and monitor their own health for any signs of the novel coronavirus for a period of 14 days. One Medical, which provides on-site health services at the facility, is asking all of its healthcare providers in greater Los Angeles, including near SpaceX's headquarters, to stay home and get tested immediately if they show any signs of a COVID-19 infection.

"One Medical proactively reached out to SpaceX employees who may have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive case," the provider said in emailed statement to CNBC. "Our clinical team advised these employees to self-quarantine while monitoring for symptoms related to coronavirus."

SpaceX did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Telegraph previously reported on infected employees at the facility.

The coronavirus outbreak could further impact Elon Musk's aerospace venture. SpaceX had already delayed the planned March 30 launch of the SAOCOM 1B Earth-observation satellite on a Falcon 9 rocket on the request of Argentina's space agency due to COVID-19.

Aerospace and defense companies like SpaceX are counted as "critical infrastructure" businesses. Their launches and technology support national security, the functioning of global positioning systems and more. So, employees have little choice but to keep reporting to work if they are healthy enough to do so, even during a pandemic. COVID-19 remains a threat to their health, and has already forced some operational changes.