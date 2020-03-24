UK asks for 250,000 volunteers to help its health service cope with the coronavirus outbreak

The U.K. government on Tuesday appealed for 250,000 volunteers to help its health service cope with the coronavirus outbreak.



Health Secretary Matt Hancock also said that final year medical students and student nurses would be moved to the National Health Service's (NHS) "front line."

It also announced it was opening a temporary hospital which would have two wards of 2,000 people.

"We are seeking a quarter of a million volunteers, people in good health, to help the NHS, for shopping, for delivery of medicines and to support those who are shielded to protect their own health," Hancock told reporters.

As of Tuesday morning, all nonessential public buildings and places in the U.K. — ranging from libraries to churches, outdoor gyms and playgrounds — were ordered to close. All social events including weddings and baptisms have also been stopped, apart from funerals. Gatherings of more than two people, excluding people that live with each other, were also banned.

The public has been told to stay at home and can now only leave home for essential trips to buy food or medicines, to provide essential care, travel to work if absolutely necessary or to exercise once a day.

The stricter measures came into force after good weather at the weekend prompted thousands of people to head to open spaces like national parks and beaches across the U.K., in many cases creating crowds that contravened government guidelines to maintain social distancing.