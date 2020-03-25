Australia stocks surge nearly 6% as investors await US coronavirus stimulus deal

Stocks in Australia soared in early trade on Wednesday following dramatic gains overnight on Wall Street as investors await the announcement of an enormous stimulus deal by U.S. lawmakers.

The S&P/ASX 200 skyrocketed 5.99% as the sectors traded higher, with the heavily weighted financial subindex gaining about 7% as shares of major banks advanced.

Meanwhile, futures also pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19.475 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 18,930. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 18,092.35.

Investors will await developments stateside, with U.S. lawmakers closing in on a massive fiscal stimulus bill worth $2 trillion to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though talks could stretch into Wednesday morning as the two parties continued to work through the text and hash out final details.