Australia stocks surge nearly 6% as investors await US coronavirus stimulus deal

Stocks in Australia soared in early trade on Wednesday following dramatic gains overnight on Wall Street as investors await the announcement of an enormous stimulus deal by U.S. lawmakers.
The S&P/ASX 200 skyrocketed 5.99% as the sectors traded higher, with the heavily weighted financial subindex gaining about 7% as shares of major banks advanced.
Meanwhile, futures also pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19.475 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 18,930. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 18,092.35.
Investors will await developments stateside, with U.S. lawmakers closing in on a massive fiscal stimulus bill worth $2 trillion to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though talks could stretch into Wednesday morning as the two parties continued to work through the text and hash out final details.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to its best day in 87 years, closing 2,112.98 points higher at 20,704.91. The S&P 500 rallied 9.4% to 2,447.33 for its best day since October 2008 while the Nasdaq Composite surged 8.1% to close at 7,417.86, its best day since March 13.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 102.039 after dipping below the 102 level earlier.
The Japanese yen traded at 111.24 after weakening from levels around 110 seen earlier in the trading week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.5969 after seeing levels below $0.58 earlier this week.
