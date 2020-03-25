Cuomo says Senate's $2 trillion coronavirus bill would be 'terrible' for New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York.

The Senate's $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill may be the largest rescue package in U.S. history, but it doesn't provide nearly enough for New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The bill, tentatively approved early Wednesday, "would really be terrible for the state of New York," Cuomo said at his daily briefing in Albany.

Cuomo's criticism came as White House officials made clear that President Donald Trump plans to sign the massive relief bill into law as soon as Congress sends it to him.

Cuomo said the bill provides $3.8 billion for New York State, of which only $1.3 billion will be sent to New York City.

"Sounds like a lot of money," Cuomo said. But it's far below the shortfall in revenue that the state projects it will face, which could total $15 billion, according to the governor.

"That is a drop in the bucket" compared with what New Yorkers need, he said. "How do you plug a $15 billion hole with $3.8 billion? You don't."

New York has become the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

More than 30,000 COVID-19 cases have been counted across the state as of Wednesday morning, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases in the country. New York City may close parks, playgrounds and some streets to reduce density in the latest effort to contain the virus, the governor said Wednesday.