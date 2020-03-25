European markets head for higher open amid reports that US stimulus has been agreed

European markets are expected to open higher Wednesday on early reports that U.S. senators have agreed to the Trump administration's massive economic rescue bill, unlocking $2 trillion worth of funds.

London's FTSE is seen opening 14 points higher at 5,007, Germany's DAX is seen 9 points higher at 9,709 and France's CAC is expected to open 6 points higher at 4,248, according to IG data.

White House official, Eric Ueland said early on Wednesday that U.S. senators and White House officials have reached an agreement on the massive stimulus package to mitigate the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have a deal," White House official, Eric Ueland told reporters, according to Reuters. This comes after days of tense negotiations between Republicans and Democrats over how the funds should be handed out to workers and businesses to help cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

Hopes of an impending deal prompted the Dow to soar more than 2,100 points, or more than 11%, notching its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933 and its best point increase ever. The S&P 500 rallied 9.4% for its best day since October 2008.

In Europe Tuesday evening, the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers failed to come to an agreement over the use of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to help euro zone members fight the economic impact of the coronavirus.

On the earnings and data front, E.On releases earnings and Credit Suisse releases its annual report; Germany's Ifo Institute releases its March survey of business sentiment.