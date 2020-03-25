Idaho Gov. Brad Little issues stay-at-home order as more states tighten restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

A growing number of states in the U.S. are implementing new restrictions to help stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Eighteen states have stay-at-home orders or advisories and have closed nonessential businesses. Six states and Washington, D.C. have shuttered nonessential businesses. Several states such as Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania have cities or counties under stay-at-home orders in the absence of a statewide declaration.

The U.S. now has 55,568 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with at least 809 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. With the outbreak worsening, it's likely more states will come forward with new restrictions designed to curb the virus' spread through social distancing.

Here are the states that made announcements Wednesday.