Idaho Gov. Brad Little issues stay-at-home order as more states tighten restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

A growing number of states in the U.S. are implementing new restrictions to help stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
Eighteen states have stay-at-home orders or advisories and have closed nonessential businesses. Six states and Washington, D.C. have shuttered nonessential businesses. Several states such as Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania have cities or counties under stay-at-home orders in the absence of a statewide declaration.
The U.S. now has 55,568 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with at least 809 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. With the outbreak worsening, it's likely more states will come forward with new restrictions designed to curb the virus' spread through social distancing.
Here are the states that made announcements Wednesday.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay home order Wednesday that includes the closure of nonessential businesses. The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 21 days.
"Idaho is now in a new stage with confirmed community transmission now occurring in Idaho's most densely populated areas," Little said at a press briefing.
He said that residents will still be able to leave their homes to access necessary services and said essential businesses will remain open. However, nonessential businesses such as bars, nightclubs, gyms, recreational facilities and others will have to close.
Residents were advised to remain in their homes as much as possible and to not use public transportation unless they are obtaining essential services.
Little also signed an "extreme emergency declaration" that he said would help the state increase its health-care capacity.
Idaho currently has 73 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data compiled by the state.