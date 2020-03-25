Morgan Stanley's online trading system for wealthy clients is down

Morgan Stanley, one of the world's biggest wealth managers, said its online trading portal for wealthy clients went down on Wednesday.

The bank's message for clients was to call a human adviser to place trades, rather than using the company's website. The issue stemmed from "an internal system" malfunction and not high trade volumes or staff working remotely, according to a person briefed on Morgan Stanley's situation.

Retail brokerages have suffered sporadic outages this month amid unprecedented volatility and volume in markets amid the coronavirus crisis. Most notably, free-trading pioneer Robinhood was overwhelmed by traffic on several days, including one of the biggest days for gains on the Dow Jones.