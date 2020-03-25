Pentagon confirms first coronavirus case at US military headquarters

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon confirmed Wednesday that a U.S. Marine stationed at the Department of Defense tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The Marine is in isolation at his home and will undergo further assessment by health professionals. His last day in the Pentagon was March 13," according to a Pentagon statement. "His workspace has been cleaned by a Pentagon response team and a thorough contact investigation is underway to mitigate risk and preserve the health of the workforce at the Pentagon."

The Pentagon reservation employs more than 22,000 people, making it one of the largest office buildings in the world.

As of Wednesday, the Pentagon reported a total of 415 coronavirus cases, 227 are active-duty military, 81 are civilians, 67 dependents and 40 contractors.

On Sunday, the Department of Defense confirmed that a contractor, who worked at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, died after testing positive for the coronavirus. This is the first reported death from the virus within the Department of Defense.

The virus has infected more than 466,000 worldwide, though many have recovered. In the U.S. more than 65,100 cases have been reported so far.