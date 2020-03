Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the Presidential Prizes In Science and Innovation Ceremony at the Kremlin on February 06, 2020 in Moscow, Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he was postponing a nationwide vote on constitutional changes that would allow him to extend his rule due to the worsening situation with coronavirus.

The vote, on changes that include scrapping a constitutional ban on Putin running again for president in 2024, had been planned for April 22.

Putin did not name a new date for the vote, saying only that he and others would evaluate the situation to decide when the time for a new vote was right