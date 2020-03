The first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, is seen at the commemoration of Rafael del Riego’s bicentennial uprising in favor of the Constitution of 1812 on March 06, 2020 in Sevilla, Spain.

Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish government said on Wednesday.

Calvo tested positive for the virus in a test performed on Tuesday after previously testing negative, but one more test was performed because the last one proved inconclusive, the government said in a statement.

It added that Calvo, who was born in 1957, was doing well and receiving medical treatment.