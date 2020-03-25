Futures point to gains at the open, building on two-day rally

U.S. stock futures moved modestly higher in early trading and pointed to gains at the open on Thursday, building on recent strength in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500.

The two indexes have just posted their first back-to-back gains since February. Fueling the rally is the hope that the White House and Senate will soon agree to a stimulus package to prop up markets as the coronavirus outbreak rages on.

Dow futures rose 161 points, indicating a gain of 107 points at the open. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also set to open higher, with gains of 0.8% and 1%, respectively.

On Wednesday, the Dow climbed more than 2%, or 495.64 points to close at 21,200.55. Boeing and Nike fueled the 30-stock index, rising 24% and 9%, respectively. The S&P 500 also registered a gain, climbing 1.1%. The Nasdaq Composite was the relative underperformer, dipping 0.5% as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet all closed lower.

Stocks rallied for much of the day after the White House and Senate agreed on a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill early Wednesday morning. But a tweet from Sen. Bernie Sanders coming late in the day suggested the bill could hit a few snags before a final vote. That sent stocks tumbling from their session highs. Before the tweet, around 3:30 p.m. ET, the Dow had been up 1,315 points, or 6.35%, while the S&P rose as much as 5.07%.

Wednesday's gains extended Tuesday's historic rally, which saw the Dow register its best day since 1933 and post its largest single-day point gain in history. Tuesday was the S&P 500's best day since 2008.

In what's been a bout of extreme volatility for the market, this was the first time the indexes managed to post back-to-back gains since February.