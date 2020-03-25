Here's the full replay of CNBC's special coronavirus town hall featuring Mark Cuban, Gary Cohn

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

CNBC hosted a special town hall Wednesday evening to address the global economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and how investors can find a way forward.

The special featured the following guests and host Scott Wapner:

Mark Cuban

Gary Cohn, former top White House economic advisor

Dr. Scott Gottlieb

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman

Ariel Investments' John Rogers

John Rogers discussed the stock market and what to buy. Mark Cuban and Adena Friedman talked about when the economy could restart. Dr. Gottlieb discussed his timeline for when cases would peak and social distancing could end. Cohn advised Washington on what they should do to be most effective at this moment to save the economy.

Watch the full replay below: