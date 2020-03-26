India needs a support package 'much larger' than $20 billion for the three-week lockdown

India needs a massive stimulus package to support the economy during its three-week lockdown and direct income transfer to people is essential at this point, according to JPMorgan's chief emerging market economist.

Most of the country's 1.3 billion people have been told to stay indoors for 21 days starting Wednesday as part of the government's efforts to slow down the coronavirus outbreak before India's health care system collapses from the strain. Essential services like grocery stores and gas stations would remain open.

Daily wage earners, small business owners, and low-income households are said to be most vulnerable during the lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to provide a stimulus package to help the economy. More than 1.5 trillion rupees ($19.6 billion) worth of economic stimulus is being considered, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

"India will probably require something much larger than $20 billion of support," Jahangir Aziz told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

"60% of India's economy will be locked down for 21 days and that's the minimum. It could be much longer, simply because the public health system in India is so stretched, that I wonder whether a 21-day lockdown will be sufficient," he said, adding that the move would shave two to three percentage points off India's annual GDP.