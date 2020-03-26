Trump faces crucial test at the G-20 meeting as world leaders meet to battle coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on March 25, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump faces a critical test to assert America's leadership in the global fight against the coronavirus at the emergency Group of 20 meeting on Thursday.

As the White House scrambles to shore up support for its coronavirus strategy at home amid a spike in new cases, criticism has been mounting overseas about the administration's approach.

"For a nation that has typically been viewed as a leading international body and generous collaborative partner — the U.S. is viewed as a day late and dollar short," Frank Lavin, former U.S. Ambassador to Singapore and CEO of Export Now in Singapore told CNBC.

Days of partisan bickering in Washington D.C. to pass a $2 trillion stimulus package while the death toll soared above 1,000 hasn't helped global perceptions of the U.S. response to the crisis. As of Wednesday evening, the number of deaths in the U.S. had reached 1,041, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

"In the U.S. it looks chaotic, disorganized, almost insane," James Crabtree an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore told CNBC. "The fact that the president and (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi can't even speak to each other shows you how dysfunctional it has become. America will come out of this much diminished in the eyes of the world," he added.

Thursday's meeting could be an opportunity to put critics to rest. Saudi Arabia, which holds the rotating G-20 presidency this year, will host emergency meeting aimed at a coordinated global response to the pandemic.

ahead of the meeting, Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said on Twitter: "we convene this extraordinary G20 summit to unite efforts towards a global response."

With members bracing for a global recession, the attention will turn to the leader of the world's largest economy to right the ship.

"Coordinated fiscal measures in the manner of the 2008 financial crisis to stop the pandemic crisis from turning into a worse economic crisis than it needs to be should be a top priority," Crabtree said.