Wall Street traders adapt to working from home as business booms

A man cleans up on the trading floor, following traders testing positive for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 19, 2020.

There was considerable trepidation among trading desks over the weekend as many in California, New York, and Massachusetts were told to start trading from home.

The two main concerns: Would the technology work and would traders be able to effectively interact with each other and their clients?

For the most part, it appears traders are adapting.

"Ninety-three percent of our staff has been trading at home for the last week and a half, and 98% are fully functional," said Steve Starker, who runs BTIG, one of the larger institutionally-focused trading desks. He too was calling from his home.

Starker, who had been preparing to have his staff work from home for weeks, said the technology is working fine. The biggest concern: Broadband capacity on the internet with so many working at home. But there have been no interruptions.

What about the ability to communicate among traders and clients?

"We have instant messenger services, we have WebEx, we have Zoom, but we also have our hoot," he said referring to the squawk box that traders use to communicate with each other on trading desks.

Starker said he has one hoot that connects to all 16 of his traders simultaneously, and another global hoot that simultaneously connects to all the sales people in the U.S. and Europe.

"People are making more of an effort to communicate via voice" using the hoots, he said.

For Starker and other Wall Street trading firms, it helps that equity volumes have doubled in the past month, greatly increasing the need for Starker's brand of personalized, high-touch trading.

"Our business is up 50%," he said.