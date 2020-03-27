Coronavirus: Gov. Cuomo, the National Guard and FEMA transform the Javits Center into a hospital

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the construction of a temporary hospital at the the Jacob K. Javits Center had been completed with the help of FEMA and the National Guard. The New York City convention center, which usually hosts events like New York Comic Con, is now home to 1,000 hospital beds that will be used to handle patient overflow caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The temporary hospital at the Javits Center in Manhattan is just the first of several that will be built in New York. Cuomo plans to have a temporary hospital in each of New York City's five boroughs as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The Army Corp of Engineers identified the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, the Aqueduct Racetrack facility in Queens, CUNY Staten Island and the New York Expo Center in the Bronx as potential hospital sites. Each new hospital would add 1,000 beds to the city's capacity. Cuomo said he is asking President Donald Trump to approve these sites immediately so construction can begin.

New York has at least 44,870 cases of the coronavirus, the most of any state, and confirmed cases in the U.S. surpassed 100,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

