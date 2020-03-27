Swiss pharma giant says it's 'too soon' to know whether malaria drug could be coronavirus vaccine

The chief executive of Novartis has cautioned that it is "too soon" to be sure whether two anti-malaria drugs could be the definitive vaccine for the coronavirus, after President Donald Trump touted them as a "game-changer" for the global outbreak.

As of Friday, more than 537,000 people around the world had contracted COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, with 24,110 deaths.

There are no vaccines or treatments available for the virus to date, but trials are underway to find drugs that could serve this purpose.

One of those trials, led by the University of Minnesota, will test to see whether hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus. Novartis is one of the main producers of this anti-malaria drug.

"With hydroxychloroquine, what we know is in pre-clinical studies, the drug is quite active against the coronavirus but these are, of course, not in human beings — not in patients," Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" via video link on Friday.

"I do think it is too soon to know for sure until we have properly controlled randomized studies," he said. "We hope over the next 18 months to two years, we can come back with a vaccine that will ultimately be the definitive way to deal with this pandemic."