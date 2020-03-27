Trump says the US and China are 'working closely together' in fight against the coronavirus

China and the U.S. aim to work more closely together in light of the spread of the coronavirus, leaders of both countries said in a phone call Friday Beijing time.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping "in great detail" about the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far killed more than 24,000 people globally.

"China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the virus," Trump said on Twitter. "We are working closely together. Much respect!"

The phone conversation followed a video conference meeting of G-20 leaders during which Xi gave a speech calling for greater international cooperation.

In the call with Trump, Xi said that U.S.-China relations are at a critical juncture, and hoped the U.S. would make substantial action in improving the relationship, according to a Chinese-language state media report translated by CNBC.

"The Chinese side is willing to continue to provide information and experience with the U.S. without reservation," the report of Xi's comments said.

The Chinese state media report of the call noted Trump said China's experience gave him "great inspiration."