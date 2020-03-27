SpaceX's most powerful rocket will send NASA cargo to the moon's orbit to supply astronauts

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the Arabsat 6A communications satellite, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 11, 2019.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Friday picked SpaceX as the first supplier to bring cargo to the agency's "Gateway" in orbit around the Moon, a big contract win for Elon Musk's space company.

SpaceX said it will use a new variation of its cargo spacecraft, called "Dragon XL," to carry "more than 5 metric tons of cargo to Gateway in lunar orbit." The company will lift the spacecraft using its Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful rocket in the world.

"Returning to the Moon and supporting future space exploration requires affordable delivery of significant amounts of cargo," SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell said in a statement.

SpaceX has been launching cargo to the International Space Station under a similar NASA contract since 2012, using its Cargo Dragon spacecraft. Additionally, SpaceX has launched its Falcon Heavy rocket three times. A Falcon Heavy rocket goes for between $90 million and $150 million per launch depending on the circumstances.

NASA expects to award $7 billion worth of supply contracts under the Gateway mission. The agency said it plans multiple supply missions to Gateway, lasting between 6 months and a year each.