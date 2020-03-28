Trump pushes back against congressional oversight for $500 billion bailout fund

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Donald Trump attend briefing about the coronavirus outbreak in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is considering an $850 billion stimulus package to counter the economic fallout as the coronavirus spreads.

President Donald Trump on Friday wrote in a signing statement accompanying the $2 trillion stimulus bill that he believes the inspector general overseeing a $500 billion relief fund for businesses will not have as much regulatory power as Democrats had sought.

The bill includes a $500 billion fund that companies, such as the struggling airlines, can tap to support their business. The fund is overseen by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. In original drafts of the Republican Senate bill, Mnuchin had wide discretion in overseeing that money. After criticisms from Democrats, Republicans agreed to add on a congressional oversight committee and Inspector General as added control measures.

The language gives the Inspector General power to report back to Congress information including the nature of the loan and its recipients. It has the power to make informational requests from other agencies "to extent practicable and not in contravention of any existing law." It is required to let Congress know if those requests are blocked.

Trump, though, said Friday he believes the Inspector General needs his permission in order to make such reports to Congress.

"I do not understand, and my Administration will not treat, this provision as permitting the [the Inspector General] to issue reports to the Congress without the presidential supervision," he wrote in a signing statement. A signing statement indicate how the president intends to interpret a law.

Oversight of that $500 billion fund was one of the last major sticking points in Senate negotiations, CNBC previously reported. Senate Democrats cheered the ultimately agreed-upon language as a victory. They were wary of repeating the mistakes of the bank bailout after the financial crisis, in which Democrats were criticized for allowing bank executives to reward themselves with bonuses after receiving federal money.

"The president's statement is indicative of the difference between Democrats and Republicans when it came to this bill," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Friday about the language.

"It's not a surprise to anyone," she said of Trump's signing language. "But Congress will exercise its oversight — and we will have our panel appointed by the House to, in real-time, make sure we know where those funds are being expended."

A Senate Democratic aide said, "We fully anticipated Trump shenanigans, so that's why there are multiple layers of strict oversight in this bill, including a council of existing inspectors general and GAO review, in addition to the Special IG, reporting requirements and a Congressional Oversight Commission."