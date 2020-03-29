Cigna and Humana waive coronavirus treatment costs

Health insurers Cigna and Humana are now waiving patient cost-sharing on all treatment for coronavirus, including hospitalizations and ambulance transfers, for their insured members and employer plans.

"Our customers with COVID-19 should focus on fighting this virus and preventing its spread," said David Cordani, Cigna president and CEO in a statement, adding "while our customers focus on regaining their health, we have their backs."

The insurers said the waiver applies to all medical costs related to the treatment of coronavirus, including FDA-approved medications and vaccines when they become available. They will apply to their privately insured individual and groups plans, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members.

"We're taking this significant action to help ease the burden on seniors and others who are struggling right now. No American should be concerned about the cost of care when being treated for coronavirus," said Bruce Broussard, president and CEO of Humana.



Last week, CVS Health's Aetna division became the first major carrier to waive cost-sharing on Covid-19 hospitalization at its in-network health systems.

Both Humana and Cigna pledge to cover members' cost-sharing responsibilities for both in-network and out-of-network Covid-19 services, and to work with federal authorities to make sure that patients do not receive surprise out-of-network bills for treatment.

The $2 trillion CARES Act passed last week requires the industry to provide first-dollar coverage for testing, emergency room care and for future vaccines. Most of the major insurers and regional Blue Cross providers followed Cigna in waiving cost-sharing on testing and diagnosis on a national level by early March. The health insurers have also waived prior authorization requirements for Covid-19 testing and treatments, as well as hospital transfers to post-acute care facilities during the epidemic, in order to reduce regulatory burdens on doctors and hospitals.

The question of waiving cost-sharing on coronavirus hospitalization costs, in addition to testing, came into focus on March 11 when President Donald Trump inadvertently declared that the insurers would be doing both during an Oval Office address.

With three of the major carriers now committing to waive essentially all patient out-of-pocket costs for Covid-19, more insurers are likely follow. But they will do so not knowing just how big the costs will get.