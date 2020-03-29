The coronavirus is starting to hit rural America hard —here's a map of the counties most affected

The coronavirus is rapidly surging throughout the United States, with some small rural counties leading the country in per capita rates of confirmed cases, according to a CNBC data analysis.

Rural counties like Gunnison County, Colorado; Blaine County, Idaho; and Summit County, Utah have all been struggling with a recent surge in infections. The counties, located in states popular for skiing and hiking, are now grappling with tourists spreading infections and overwhelming local hospitals.

Tom Fisher, manager of Summit County, said his county got hit harder and earlier than the rest of the state due to a heavy skiing and tourist season.

"We are very aware that it doesn't matter how it got here," Fisher said. "It's here. Now it's a community spread issue."

The sparsely populated areas are ill equipped to deal with the rapid spreads, and mayors and county officials are pointing to a major lack of testing and medical supplies for patients.