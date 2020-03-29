Op-Ed: Getting inspiration from the Greatest Generation's economic hardship and shared sacrifice

There's been a meme going around the internet pointing out, "Your grandparents were called to war. You're being called to sit on your couch. You can do this."

It seems extremely important to remember that there are things that are truly unprecedented and new and those that are, however tragically, new to us.

Yes, of course, there are elements of this tragedy, now playing out, that are truly unprecedented. The speed of the economic shutdown, the emptiness of major cities and a few other realities with which we must come to terms.

Other aspects are just new to us. The 1918 flu required "social distancing."

A host of pandemics from cholera to polio were equally, if not more virulent. And those who came before us gave up far more than we have, thus far, to confront the inevitable challenges that befall generation after generation.

In our case, we've had a few, but for those before us, there were many.

In my case, it wasn't my grandparents called to sacrifice, it was my parents.

Their stories of economic hardship during the Great Depression and shared sacrifice in throughout World War II still ring in my ears as we grapple with the stark realities of human existence today.

My maternal grandfather, who co-owned an Italian language newspaper in Buffalo, New York in the 1920s, lost his share to his partner in the depression.

He then worked for his partner as a linotype operator for years afterward, scrimping by on meager wages while the family also lived on various forms of assistance, from time to time.

My father, meanwhile, entered the Army in 1943. During basic training, an entire line of soldiers in front of him was killed during a "live-fire" drill, because the machine guns were pointed too low as they crawled under barbed wire, an event not very comforting to my dad who was next to go.