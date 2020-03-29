Private-jet companies could get billions in aid from coronavirus bailout

A Bombardier Inc. Learjet 40 XR aircraft, right, sits parked at Million Air in White Plains, New York, U.S.

Private-jet companies could receive billions of dollars in loans, aid and tax relief from the federal government as part of the coronavirus aid package.

As part of the $2 trillion stimulus bill, private-jet charter companies and jet-card companies will several types of help from the federal government. First, private-jet companies will no longer have to pay a 7.5% tax to customers. The tax, known as Federal Excise Tax, is charged to customers of private-jet charters and jet-card users. The tax won't be charged for the rest of the year. Jet companies also won't have to pay any fuel taxes.

Private-jet companies will also be eligible to receive funding from the $25 billion in loans and loan guarantees available to the aviation industry. In addition, they are included in the $25 billion in grant payments for the continuation of wage payments to workers.

Private-jet airports and smaller airports will also receive more than $100 million in federal funding under the bill.