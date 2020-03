A man wears a mask as he passes the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, March 9, 2020.

Stocks are showing signs that a bottom to the coronavirus-induced sell-off may be in, even as volatility reigns supreme.

The S&P 500 traded as low as 2,191.86 on Monday. Since then, the broader market index is up more than 15% through Friday's close. It also posted its biggest weekly gain since March 2009.