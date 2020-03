Charging Bull Statue is seen at the Financial District in New York City, United States on March 29, 2020.

The recent exit from risky assets by investors has sent a handful of powerful contrarian "buy" signals for the market, according to Bank of America.

The Wall Street firm curated a list of buy signs for clients to help predict when it's a good time to buy stocks. The signals generally follow the contrarian belief that when these indicators show the crowd getting this extremely bearish, there is no one left to sell and stocks are then due for a rebound.