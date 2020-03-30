AA meetings, addiction counseling move online as social-distancing guidelines limit group gatherings

With stay-at-home orders across the U.S., meetings and counseling sessions for those who struggle with addiction issues are now taking place online during the coronavirus pandemic. These types of resources are more needed than ever, according to addiction groups, mental health counselors and individuals who struggle with substance abuse issues.

"I don't know what I would have done if I had been in this situation when we didn't have access to virtual meetings," said a 26-year-old woman from Brooklyn, New York, who participates in Alcoholics Anonymous. When she spoke with CNBC, she was 62 days sober and planning to attend 90 meetings in her first 90 days of sobriety.

She said a recent meeting she attended through the video conferencing platform Zoom had over 1,000 people in it. In her experience, virtual meetings are very similar to the in-person ones she's gone to in New York City: a speaker talks for 10 to 20 minutes and then people share their experiences if they're willing. Zoom has a "raise hand" feature that allows people to indicate if they want to speak, though not everyone is able to in large groups. Donations are made through the mobile payment app Venmo rather than a collection basket.

"It's almost too easy because I can take a meeting sitting in my bed," the woman said.

She finds out about virtual meetings through Google Docs circulated among members. The meetings help her de-stress and provide time for self-reflection as she remains in her apartment during New York's statewide stay-at-home order. She said that they've also been essential in helping her stay sober.

"I used to always drink before I worked from home," she said. "So now that I'm working from home all the time, it's trying to break that habit."

Online meetings have also been vital for the Narcotics Anonymous community, according to Bob Shott, a team assistant at NA World Services. The group now uses platforms like Zoom and Google Hangouts to organize large virtual gatherings.

"Interaction with the group is vital," Shott said. "We have a saying that the therapeutic value of one addict helping another is without parallel."

NA has also been using Facebook to signal meeting times. Quarantined NA - Southern California, a Facebook group that includes meeting times and Zoom video links, has almost 9,100 members as of Monday.

Shott said that most groups are now meeting online because of social distancing requirements, but he did attend a 10-person meeting last week that included hand sanitizer at the door.

"Everybody sat apart. We don't circle up, we don't hug, you know, we're being smart," Shott said.

As an NA sponsor, he said he's also seen an increase in requests for sobriety support.

"My phone's ringing off the hook," Shott said.