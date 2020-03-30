Analysts upgrade defensive stocks, including Procter & Gamble and Northrop Grumman, as coronavirus shutdown is extended

Jefferies said P&G and Kimberly-Clark were near-term beneficiaries of "pantry loading" due to the coronavirus.

"Near-term beneficiary from pantry-loading in the US offers high EPS visibility for KMB: Owing to much discussed pantry-loading, we forecast +LDD % org sales growth in the co.'s US biz in 1Q and < 7% overall. As mentioned for P&G, while clearly transitory, the dynamic provides a level of earnings visibility which is absent from more discretionary/ susceptible parts of the US economy. ... P&G is driving broad-based portfolio strength heading into the likely recession, including 5% org sales since CY3Q18, market share strength across geos/ categories, and +17.5% FX neutral EPS growth. Multi-year strategic investments have clearly been validated, mgmt. is second to none, consumers will increasingly seek P&G's leading/trusted brands in uncertain times, and the co.'s global scale places it among the best in staples to weather near-term macro headwinds.