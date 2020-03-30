DOJ investigating at least one lawmaker's stock trades ahead of coronavirus-driven declines, report says

The Department of Justice is investigating stock transactions made by at least one lawmaker earlier this year before the market's steep, coronavirus-driven declines, according to a report Monday.

The inquiry is being conducted in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission, CNN, citing two people familiar with the matter.

So far, the FBI has reached out to at least one member of Congress, Republican Sen. Richard Bur of North Carolina, the report said.

The Justice Department declined to comment Monday when CNBC asked whether it was investigating the stock transactions. The chairman of the SEC likewise declined to comment, citing agency policy.

Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, came under scrutiny earlier this month about his decision to sell $630,000 to $1.7 million worth of stock. The sales came about a week before global financial markets began a precipitous drop as concerns intensified over the coronavirus' economic consequences.

At the time of the sales, Burr had been receiving information about the spread of COVID-19.

Officials from the executive branch had been briefing senators since at least January, including an all-senators briefing on Jan. 24.

Burr previously said in a statement that his stock moves were based "solely on public news reports," including those from CNBC.

Alice Fisher, an attorney at the firm of Latham & Watkins, who is advising Burr, said in a statement Monday to NBC News that, "The law is clear that any American — including a senator — may participate in the stock market based on public information, as Senator Burr did."