Coronavirus could disrupt how you handle your credit card debt

The coronavirus has put the brakes on the economy. However, many individuals still face due dates for payments on lingering credit card balances.

A new survey from CreditCards.com finds that 59% of credit card holders – or 110 million adults – entered the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent slowdown with credit card debt.

Many of them – 56% – had been carrying that debt for at least one year.

The most common reasons cited were medical bills, car repairs or home maintenance, with 35% of respondents; followed by day-to-day expenses, with 26%. Meanwhile, discretionary spending accounted for 31%.

"It's generally responsible stuff, but it's easy to get in," said Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com. "It's hard to get out."

Interest rates can be as much as 25% or more, which makes it harder to pay balances down. And the coronavirus' effect on the economy could make it more difficult to manage those debts, Rossman said.