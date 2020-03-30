Violators of Maryland's coronavirus stay-at-home order face criminal charges, including possible fines and jail time

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics as he mulls a Presidential run on April 23, 2019 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order Monday in response to the coronavirus pandemic and said those who violate it will face misdemeanor charges and could face up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine. The policy is effective Monday at 8:00 pm.

"We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home; we are directing them to do so," Hogan said at a press conference.

Residents in Maryland will still be able to leave their homes to obtain food, medicine and medical attention, according to Hogan. The state previously shuttered all nonessential businesses on March 23.

Maryland currently has 1,413 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the state.