Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Health and Science

Iconic photos of the USNS Comfort arriving in New York, providing a glimmer of hope

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, arrive to speak during the departure ceremony for the hospital ship USNS Comfort at Naval Base Norfolk on March 28, 2020, in Norfolk, Virginia.
Jim Watson | Getty Images

Two days after President Donald Trump took part in a departure ceremony for the USNS Comfort at Naval Station Norfolk on March 28, the massive hospital ship sailed into New York Harbor to provide much needed medical help to a city overwhelmed with rising numbers of coronavirus cases. 

The USNS Comfort's sister ship, the USNS Mercy, has already been deployed and moored in Los Angeles where it has been serving patients since Sunday.

As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise, New York City has already converted the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center into a temporary hospital and is setting up another field hospital in Central Park to help relieve the strain. The USNS Comfort will focus on providing medical services to those not afflicted by the coronavirus as hospitals continue to struggle to treat patients with the virus. 

There are certain photos that stand out to mark pinnacle moments in our history. Images that encompass the emotions, struggles and determination to meet the challenges of our time. The following photos of the USNS Comfort's arrival into New York City have undoubtedly captured one of these moments, providing a city and country with a sense of hope in the fight against this pandemic. 

The US flag is seen as the USNS Comfort nears New York Harbor

The USNS Comfort is seen as it enters the New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

USNS Comfort passes under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Navy Hospital Ship USNS Comfort travels under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge as it heads to Pier 90 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to overwhelm medical infrastructure on March 30, 2020 seen from Bayridge, Brooklyn In New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images

Lady Liberty watches as the USNS arrives in New York

The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020.
Mike Segar | Reuters

Crew aboard the USNS Comfort pass the Statue of Liberty

Crew onboard USNS Comfort pass the Statue of Liberty as they enter New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Boats escort the USNS Comfort as it sails up the Hudson

The USNS Comfort is seen as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020.
Mike Segar | Reuters

A US Coast Guard helicopter flies above the USNS Comfort 

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies above USNS Comfort as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020.
Mike Segar | Reuters

View from Weehawken, New Jersey, as people continue to practice social distancing

People watch as the USNS Comfort medical ship moves up the Hudson River as it arrives on March 30, 2020 in New York as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

The New York City skyline as the USNS Comfort arrives

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies above USNS Comfort as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020.
Mike Segar | Reuters

Military personnel on deck of the USNS Comfort

U.S. military personnel practice social distancing by standing on the deck of the USNS Comfort during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020.
Mike Segar | Reuters

View of lower Manhattan as the USNS Comfort arrives

View of lower manhattan as the USNS Comfort arrives in New York City on March 30th, 2020.
Ali Mansuri | CNBC

Governor Cuomo talks to the media as the USNS Comfort pulls into dock

New York governor Andrew Cuomo speaks as the USNS Comfort pulls into a berth in Manhattan during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
Carlo Allegri | Reuters

An NYPD officer stands by as the USNS Comfort docks

An NYPD officer is pictured as the USNS Comfort pulled into a berth in Manhattan during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City
Carlo Allegri | Reuters