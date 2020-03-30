Iconic photos of the USNS Comfort arriving in New York, providing a glimmer of hope

US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, arrive to speak during the departure ceremony for the hospital ship USNS Comfort at Naval Base Norfolk on March 28, 2020, in Norfolk, Virginia.

Two days after President Donald Trump took part in a departure ceremony for the USNS Comfort at Naval Station Norfolk on March 28, the massive hospital ship sailed into New York Harbor to provide much needed medical help to a city overwhelmed with rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

The USNS Comfort's sister ship, the USNS Mercy, has already been deployed and moored in Los Angeles where it has been serving patients since Sunday.

As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise, New York City has already converted the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center into a temporary hospital and is setting up another field hospital in Central Park to help relieve the strain. The USNS Comfort will focus on providing medical services to those not afflicted by the coronavirus as hospitals continue to struggle to treat patients with the virus.

There are certain photos that stand out to mark pinnacle moments in our history. Images that encompass the emotions, struggles and determination to meet the challenges of our time. The following photos of the USNS Comfort's arrival into New York City have undoubtedly captured one of these moments, providing a city and country with a sense of hope in the fight against this pandemic.